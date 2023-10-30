Project to benefit over 350,000 people

[File Photo]

The Green Climate Fund is providing support for the Climate Reef Resilience Project, which has the potential to benefit thousands of residents living in coastal areas of Fiji.

The project’s development spans over five years, with the concept note gaining approval in the previous year as they now focus on crafting a comprehensive proposal with an estimated value exceeding $60 million.

This initiative by the World Wildlife Fund and various government agencies aims to address the challenges posed by climate change in coastal regions.

World Wildlife Fiji Regional Director Hanna Helsingen says the project aims to assist communities in Ba, Ra, Macuata, and Bua, which are likely to face heightened vulnerability to climate change impacts.

“It focuses on the Great Sea Reef, benefiting around 360,000 people living along this very important reef that is valuable both for biodiversity as well as traditional practices, but also as a real food bowl for Fiji and hugely important for Fiji’s economy.”

Assistant Minister for the Office of the Prime Minister Sakuisa Tubuna highlights Fiji has put in motion a process to ensure the Ministry of Finance is accredited to the GCF and the Adaptation Fund.

“Which will allow direct access for project financing and large-scale projects. Our government will work towards not only accessing finance but also ensuring that the financing arrangements we put in place are sustainable.”

The final proposal will be submitted to the Green Climate Fund and then implemented over the course of seven years.