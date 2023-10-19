Kamikamica advocates urgent action on climate change

[File Photo]

Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica, has reaffirmed Fiji’s strong advocacy for climate change mitigation and the urgent need to address the rising sea levels.

During the Archipelagic and Island States Forum meeting, Kamikamica spoke with deep concern about the impact of climate change on the island nation.

He says Fiji is currently forced to relocate entire villages due to the inundation caused by the encroaching sea.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister says this vivid demonstration of the climate crisis’s severe effects serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need for global action.

“We’re looking forward to working with all the island states in terms of continuing to discuss the importance of our oceans and also ensure that the oceans remain for future generations.”

Kamikamica says their unwavering commitment to combat climate change is evident in their advocacy efforts and their willingness to work collaboratively with other nations to find solutions.

The Minister made it clear that Fiji will continue to be a vocal advocate for climate change issues and the protection of the oceans, not just for Fiji but for all AIS member states.