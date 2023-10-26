Climate resilient infrastructure essential for Fiji: Nalumisa

[File Photo]

Fiji’s urban centres are located along the coastal areas, which are highly susceptible to climate risk.

This was revealed by Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa while delivering his keynote speech at a Parallel Session on City Climate Action at the 8th Asia Pacific Forum in Suwon, South Korea.

Nalumisa says it is therefore essential that Fiji develops climate-resilient infrastructure.

He adds it is imperative for countries to develop and enhance action plans and policies that are practical to deal with climate change.

The Minister says there is also a need for capacity building of municipal councils to work on strategies that will help encounter the possible challenges surrounding climate change and its impacts.

Nalumisa says collaboration with the relevant stakeholders and development partners will assist the local government in developing and implementing innovative mechanisms to safeguard our future.

According to the Minister, with over half of Fiji’s population living in urban areas, climate change adaptation is more prevalent than ever in urban planning and local government.