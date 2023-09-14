Australia extends climate assistance

Australian Foreign Minister, Penny Wong.

Fiji will be one of the eight Pacific Island countries to benefit from the Climate Finance Experts that will be funded by the Australian government.

The visiting Australian Foreign Minister, Penny Wong, made the announcement in Suva yesterday afternoon.

Wong says these experts will work with the eight countries to access climate finance through funds from the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, and the Green Climate Fund.

“We hope that that will enable the mobilization of many millions of dollars for this region from additional climate finance from global sources.”

Wong says they will continue to support the Climate Champions program.

“This will allow us to keep running for another three years, and I also spoke to your Prime Minister today to respond positively to his request to embed someone in his department and his office to work on climate change policy issues.”

Wong says this is her fourth visit to Fiji, and this symbolizes the relationship between the two countries.

The Australian Foreign Minister also discussed with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka regional and bilateral issues.