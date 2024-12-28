Cleanup begins as movement restrictions are lifted

The movement restrictions imposed during the height of the flooding yesterday for safety reasons in Ba, Tavua, and Rakiraki have been lifted.

This has been confirmed by Ba Town Council Special Administrator Moshim Khan.

Khan states that the restriction was officially lifted this morning, allowing residents and business owners to return to their properties and begin the cleanup operation.

He adds that efforts are in full swing, as water levels from the recent heavy flooding in Ba have receded, allowing cleanup operations to begin.

“Yes, I just would like to, for all the business houses, the market vendors and the other stakeholders to work in collaboration with the Municipal Council for a clean-up campaign. And from the Ba Town Council, we would like to thank Fiji Road Authority, Ba Police Force, the National Fire Authority, Ministry of Health and other stakeholders for coming on board yesterday for monitoring of our town. And also, for medical emergency, we also successfully managed to get a re-emergency case to Ba Aspen Medical.”

Khan adds that cleanup efforts have started from the Ba municipal market as the starting point for their cleanup and damage assessment.

While residents are busy cleaning up their areas, they have been advised to be prepared as more adverse weather is expected in the coming days.