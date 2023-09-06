Civil servants urged to simplify rules and procedures

Permanent Secretary for Civil Service Parmesh Chand

Civil servants have been urged to simplify rules and procedures for ordinary people to access government services and assistance.

These are the sentiments of Permanent Secretary for Civil Service Parmesh Chand as the government embarks on a series of initiatives to improve the flow and accessibility of various services and assistance programs.

Chand says Sub-Committees of Permanent Secretaries have been formed to cut out red tape, eliminate or minimize waste, and assist in improving the health and wellness of people.

He says civil servants need to make things easier and simpler and cut down on wastage.

According to the PS, the government has limited resources, and ministries can make their dollars go further if they work smarter and more diligently.

Chand says permanent secretaries are now meeting collectively on a regular basis to address issues that will bring about much-needed changes for higher levels of efficiency and improved service delivery.