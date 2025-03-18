Churchill Park sets green benchmark

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica standing by new recycling bins at Churchill Park

Fiji must urgently strengthen its waste management systems as recycling is no longer an option but a necessity, says Trade Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica.

Speaking at the Global Recycling Day event today, Kamikamica spoke about the growing environmental challenges caused by urbanization and consumerism.

He called for stronger partnership between businesses, policymakers, and communities to empower waste collectors and improve recycling infrastructure.

The event marked the launch of the “I Recycle” program at Churchill Park, making it Fiji’s first sports facility to implement a comprehensive waste management initiative.

Kamikamica urged other venues and businesses to adopt similar sustainable practices.

The government, he states, is committed to expanding recycling centers, improving landfill management, and promoting community education on waste segregation.

He said that sustainability and economic growth must go hand in hand, with policies supporting green businesses and turning waste into economic opportunities.

Kamikamica called on municipal councils, businesses and people to take immediate action, stating that discussions alone are no longer enough.

He also urged all Fijians to take personal responsibility in reducing waste and advocating for a cleaner, more sustainable Fiji.

