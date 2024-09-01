Church looks at cremation as burial alternative

The Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma has been conducting extensive theological research into the practice of cremation, through cultural, ideological, biblical, and ethnic perspectives.

General Secretary, Reverend Dr. Jolami Lasawa, states that the concept of cremation offers church members an alternative for honoring their loved ones passing, while also addressing the issue of limited burial space in urban areas

The church leadership is now engaged in an open dialogue about whether cremation should be fully embraced as an alternative to traditional burial practices.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have resolved today to take the paper back to head office to discuss in our standing committee, and then we will come clear on our stand on cremation because today it was resolved whether we have to open it because some of our Methodist members are doing it.”

Rev. Lasawa says that the church is working towards a more decisive stance on the matter giving the church members the freedom to choose between cremation and burial.

Pacific Conference of Churches General Secretary Rev. James Bhagwan is advising church leaders to approach the topic of cremation with an open mind.

“We need to be mindful that there could be a major epidemic where bodies have to be cremated because of health issues. In our liturgy, we say ashes to ashes, dust to dust. We even have some burials that have orders of service. So I would like us as members of the conference to just think of it.”

The outcome of these discussions is expected to be revisited by the church’s standing committee, with further deliberation planned for the following year.