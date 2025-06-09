Church expands outreach to youths battling alcohol and social pressures

[Photo: FILE]

The Methodist Church in Fiji has announced plans to strengthen its outreach programs in 2026, with a renewed focus on supporting vulnerable young people facing challenges such as alcohol abuse and social pressures.

Methodist Church President Reverend Dr Semisis Turagavou says the church recognises that many young people are struggling and that traditional approaches are no longer enough to reach them.

“It is a very challenging role within the church, but we are a missional church. The church must operate, it must keep moving, and it must go out to where the people are.”

He states the church has already begun mission-out programs aimed at reaching young people who are vulnerable, particularly those affected by alcohol-related issues.

These initiatives, launched this year, are expected to be expanded significantly in 2026.

According to the church, the focus is not only on preaching, but on presence—meeting young people at the grassroots level and walking alongside them through guidance, education, and support.

“We want to extend the boundary of our services. Not only to those affiliated with the Methodist Church, but also to other Christian denominations and even other religious communities.”

The church also plans to work closely with the Ministry of Youth and other government agencies, particularly through Methodist-run schools in rural, interior, and outer island communities.

Discussions are expected to take place early in the year to develop joint programs that address the real issues facing young people today.

Church leaders believe collaboration is key to tackling emerging social challenges.

