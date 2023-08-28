Church discusses social empowerment programs

Representatives of the Macuata Division Methodist Church

The Methodist Church of Fiji and Rotuma is pushing for more social empowerment training to be conducted for groups that are under its umbrella.

This includes women’s, men’s, youth, and children’s groups addressing pressing social issues in communities.

Incoming president of the Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma Reverend Dr. Semisi Turagavou highlighted that a holistic approach needs to be taken by church ministers in their respective divisions.

He says this is part of the 10-year strategic plan, which needs a collaborative approach from church members, relevant stakeholders, and the community as a whole.

“Number one, we are looking at our evangelism programs for the Methodist Church of Fiji as a whole, then we are also looking at the education department of the church and also the economic sustainability of church members.”

Reverend Turagavou says that at times, church ministers have always diverted members to fundraising, ignoring the main issue faced by members and, most importantly, ushering lives to Christ.