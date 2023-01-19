China to continue assisting Fiji

[Photo: Supplied]

China will continue to assist in the development of Fiji’s agricultural sector.

This was reaffirmed by the People’s Republic of China’s Chargé d’affaires, Wang Xuguang, as he recently met with the Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Vatimi Rayalu.

China is currently assisting in two major projects, which include the rice planting for self-sufficiency in Vanua Levu and the Juncao technology demonstration center in Nadi.

The Juncao project was initiated in 2009 and has successfully conducted two phases, with the third phase currently in place, benefiting over 1,000 households and providing training to 1,700 individuals in mushroom farming.