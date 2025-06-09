Child violence still a concern, say police

Domestic-related crimes against children remain a serious concern.

A total of 69 cases were recorded in the first quarter of 2025-26, the same as last year.

Police statistics show assault causing actual bodily harm rose slightly from 22 to 23 cases while rape increased from 10 to 14.

Article continues after advertisement

Indecent assault remained at 10 cases and sexual assaults fell from 12 to eight.

Other offences included common assault, defilement of children aged 13 to 16, abduction of minors, failure to supply necessities, unlawful wounding, manslaughter from breach of duty, murder and attempts to commit rape.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu said overall crimes against women fell by 10 per cent while offences against children dropped by 34 per cent.

He cautioned, however, that domestic-related cases such as assault, indecent assault and sexual offences continue to pose a serious threat.

Tudravu stressed that proactive policing, stronger community awareness and timely reporting are crucial to protecting children and reducing domestic-related crimes.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.