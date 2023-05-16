Chiefs only for GCC, says clan leader

The leader of the Saunokonoko clan in Naimasimasi Village in Serua has suggested that only chiefs should be part of the Great Council of Chiefs meeting.

The Saunokonoko clan leader was speaking at a GCC public consultation in Navua.

He says that although some chiefs may not have a good educational background, that does not mean they cannot be part of the meeting.

Article continues after advertisement

He says that chiefs have a heart for the people.

The GCC meeting commences on Bau Island next Wednesday.