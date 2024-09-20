Chaudhary urges Speight to reveal truth

Labour Party Leader and former Prime Minister Mahendra Chaudhary

Labour Party Leader and former Prime Minister Mahendra Chaudhary has urged George Speight to reveal the truth behind the 2000 coup after his release from prison.

Speight, who served over two decades for treason was granted a presidential pardon yesterday.

Speight and his supporters took Chaudhary and members of his government hostage in May 2000.

Chaudhary claims Speight has consistently stated he was not the true instigator of the coup, raising doubts about the events that led to the ousting of his democratically elected government.

He calls on Speight to take responsibility and clarify who was behind the political unrest destabilising Fiji.

The former Prime Minister who was held hostage in Parliament for 56 days, highlighted the long-lasting impact of the coup, particularly on rural communities.

He states many innocent families were forced from their homes and subjected to months of terror while those in Parliament faced constant threats and abuse from the rebels.

Chaudhary expressed disappointment that Speight’s release took place without a Truth and Reconciliation process, arguing that such steps were crucial to ensuring justice for the victims.

He warns that the premature release of Speight and his co-conspirators Joe Nata and Timoci Silatolu undermines Fiji’s sense of justice and could damage national unity.

Chaudhary says that Speight’s release was not unexpected as it was foreshadowed by an election promise made by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka before the 2022 General Election.

FBC News will seek comments from Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka later today.