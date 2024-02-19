Change in name for Ministry of Employment

The Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Maretino Nemani [Source: Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations/Facebook]

The Cabinet has endorsed a change in name for the Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations.

From 1st of August this year the Ministry will be known as the ‘Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations.

The term ‘Workplace Relations’ reflects a modern approach to the Ministry’s core roles.

It is built on the foundation of developing a better working relationship between the tripartite partners in harmony and unity championing conducive workplace environments for productivity, social and economic growth and prosperity.