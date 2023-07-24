Chand to represent Fiji in Bali

[Source: Supplied]

Nehal Chand’s journey from battling his weight during his time in college to becoming a widely respected young leader and fitness influencer is one of perseverance, passion, and hard work.

The 23-year-old’s commitment and confidence in himself have inspired him to do great things.

Chand will be representing Fiji in Mr. Universe Tourism 2024 in Bali, Indonesia, starting next year in March.

Article continues after advertisement

This is the first time that Fiji will be represented in the pageant.

He says he got the offer to represent Fiji when he was participating in the leadership conference in Dubai.

Chand also received the esteemed 2023 Emerging Leaders Award at the Global Youth Leadership Summit for his dedication to fostering leadership qualities in young people in Fiji this year.