Challenges prompt call for council reform

[File Photo]

Urban challenges in Lautoka include drugs, flooding and informal settlements.

These concerns were laid bare in the 2015-2017 Annual Reports, which were reviewed by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Affairs.

Committee Chair Iliesa Vanawalu spoke about the urgency of addressing these issues.

He explained that while the Council’s main role remains rate collection and service provision, its ability to tackle emerging social and environmental challenges is increasingly in question.

Vanawalu stated that Lautoka’s growing problems demand immediate and effective action from the City Council.

The Committee’s review raised serious doubts about the Council’s capacity to manage the expanding complexities of the city.

“The Committee is of the view that given the current situation, the Municipal Council must review its functions and operation procedures. It is a matter of urgency to address the seriousness of the issue within the municipality.”

Vanawalu pointed out that the city’s ongoing challenges threaten its efficiency and the quality of service it can offer to residents.

To further highlight the urgency, the Committee conducted a site visit, which reinforced the need for immediate reform.

Vanawalu stated that beyond urban planning and service delivery, stronger oversight from the Ministry of Local Government is essential.

The Ministry, he reiterated must guide the council to ensure compliance with regulations and improve operational effectiveness.

In acknowledging the contributions of the Lautoka City Council’s CEO and the Ministry of Local Government, Vanawalu reinforced that partnership between these bodies will be crucial in addressing Lautoka’s challenges.

