Cash poverty common in Fiji: Dr Koroivueta

[Source: RNZ News]

Fiji has people living in cash poverty, not extreme poverty.

This has been confirmed by Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Poverty Alleviation, Doctor Josefa Koroivueta.

Cash poverty is when there is not enough money to support the family’s welfare and demand, whereas extreme poverty is when people don’t have access to food, money, or safe drinking water.

Dr Koroivueta says a recent research shows 70 percent of the people live in cash poverty.

“The only poverty common for us in Fiji is cash poverty, and that’s where the research has been carried out lately. This is for those households that receive an income less than $50 in a week and are not in extreme poverty like those common in other countries.”

Koroivueta says this is common in urban centers, but there is a huge difference with those living in villages because they have more resources to depend on.

He adds another contributor is the change in lifestyle for those in urban centers, where everything costs money.

People are urged to start practicing backyard farming to help support their families.