Carry the Fiji flag with pride: Rabuka

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka urged Fijians living in Japan to carry the Fiji flag with pride and dignity.

While addressing the Fijian community at the Fiji House at Shinagawa, Tokyo, he highlighted the importance of maintaining good reputation wherever they live, whether at home or abroad.

The Prime Minister also extends the best wishes of President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, the Chiefs and government and its people to the diaspora in Japan, as he encourages their continued success in all their endeavours.

During the meeting, PM Rabuka highlighted his participation at the PALM10 Summit, saying it was an opportunity for Pacific Leaders and Japan to come together to discuss cooperation aligned with the 2050 Strategy for Blue Pacific Continent articulated by Pacific Leaders at their annual meeting in 2022.

Rabuka says PALM10 was also an opportunity to further strengthen the bond between Japan and Pacific nations.

He also provided an update on key development priorities undertaken by the government since taking office 19 months ago.