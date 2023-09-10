Carnival embarks on environmental sustainability

Tebara carnival. [Source: Vodafone MissTebara Carnival/ Facebook]

This year’s Vodafone Tebara Carnival aims to highlight environmental degradation and plastic pollution during the week-long event.

With the theme “Clean and Healthy Environment, Beat the Plastic Pollution”, six contestants who are eyeing this year’s Vodafone Miss Tebara crown have been encouraged to fully advocate for environmental sustainability.

Speaking during the launch in Syria Park in Nausori yesterday, Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa emphasized that embracing sustainable practices and reducing plastic waste will ensure a better quality of life for all and the future generation.

“Beat Plastic Pollution is not really a slogan; it is a call for action and a reminder that the choices we make today have a profound impact on the world we live in for our children and our grandchildren. By rallying behind the theme, we acknowledge that the health of our environment directly impacts the health of our community.”

He also states that the funds collected will be utilized for the upgrades and beautification of Nausori town and to enhance community services.



Local Government Minister, Maciu Nalumisa.

Throughout the week, contestants will be speaking on key topics such as climate change, plastic pollution, gender equality, renewable energy, and cyberbullying.

Over 40 food stalls, amusement rides, essential services, and other accessory booths are present at the venue.

The carnival began yesterday and will conclude on the 16th of this month.