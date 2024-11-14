Carbon Market Strategy Roadmap gets green light

Cabinet has endorsed Fiji’s National Carbon Market Strategy Roadmap for publication on the Fiji Climate Change Portal.
Carbon markets seek to enhance the potential to reduce emissions through collaboration between different parties.
Reducing carbon emissions requires activities and interventions that reduce fossil fuel use, increase energy efficiency and increase the absorption of carbon dioxide.
The Roadmap provides key considerations, proposed actions, and principles intended to help set the basis for further action and consultation.
