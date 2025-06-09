Calls to boost indigenous education

The Fijian Teachers Association says more investment is needed to strengthen indigenous education.

The association believes that iTaukei children from early childhood through primary school need teachers who can reinforce their language, culture, and religion.

The Association also warns that rural schools, especially in Kadavu, Lau, Lomaiviti, and Rotuma, have significant gaps in infrastructure and resources compared to urban schools.

FTA President Netani Druavesi believes that these disparities contribute to long-term social challenges.

“We recognize the importance of preserving indigenous culture and education systems to reduce early dropouts and youth unemployment, both in rural and urban settings.”

Druavesi is also urging policymakers to review priorities and ensure equitable support for indigenous education alongside broader national programs.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica assures that the Education Ministry is working towards resolving these issues.

“And please be assured, you’re not talking to a wall. You’re talking to a government that is serious, and a government that listens. And working with us, I’m sure we will find solutions to our challenges.”

Kamikamica says more work remains and is calling for time and patience to deliver results.

