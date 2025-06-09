MP calls for stronger teacher protection policies

Independent Member of Parliament Rinesh Sharma has urged the government to introduce robust teacher protection policies and reform education systems to better support students and educators.

Speaking in Parliament, Sharma highlighted growing concerns over teacher burnout, delayed salary upgrades, and student violence, calling for legal safeguards and mandatory reporting to protect educators in classrooms.

Sharma says while teacher salaries in countries like Germany, Australia, the US, and Canada are high, pay alone is not enough to address workload and burnout.

“I hope the Minister is aware that some of the teachers have been waiting for their salary upgrade since 2023. I hope the Minister is aware that teacher burnout and exhaustion are due to the workload that they have.”

Article continues after advertisement

Sharma also emphasized the need for multiculturalism and governance history to be taught in schools.

“So that our younger generations understand better how the three arms of the state work and this actually encourages a lot of the younger generations for our future in politics.”

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says formal consultation mechanisms have been re-established.

“We have done so not out of political convenience but out of respect for the teaching profession and a commitment to building a stronger, more collaborative engagement system.”

Radrodro stresses that a well-supported teaching environment is central to improving education outcomes in Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.