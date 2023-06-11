Call for urgent review of "Veitarogi Vanua"

[File Photo]

The review of the iTaukei Land and Fisheries Commission, widely known as the “Veitarogi Vanua” is among the major submissions that have been received by the great council of chiefs review committee.

One of the major roles of the “veitarogi vanua” under the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs is to look after the records and rightful title holders of chiefs and the welfare of indigenous Fijians.

The iTaukei Lands and Fisheries Commission is a statutory body constituted under the iTaukei Lands Act 1905 and the Fisheries Act 1941 to adjudicate on disputes regarding land ownership, fishing rights, and customary chiefly positions.

The Commission is the custodian of various significant registers for the iTaukei, which are maintained and updated from time to time. These registers contain vital records that facilitate the resolution of disputes.

The most significant of these registers is the Native Register of Land (RNL), also known as the Vola ni Kawa Bula (VKB).

Review Committee chair Doctor Jone Baledrokadroka says this will be one of the major items on their agenda after the public consultation.

“So far we have three major issues that we will look into: one is the land issue, and then we have the welfare of the iTaukei and the review of the veitarogi vanua. So these are three key focus areas that are urgent from the public consultation.”

Dr. Baledrokadroka adds that the paramount chiefs have also agreed to its urgent review.