Call for registration of counsellors and psychologists

Fiji should establish a registration process for counsellors and psychologists, requiring qualifications.

Australian Counseling Association chair, Philip Armstrong says this will clarify the necessary qualifications and entry criteria for working with clients and uphold the standards they have attained.

Armstrong also notes that such a process will enable individuals to practice in accordance with their specific training, whether as counsellors or psychologists.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’ll dictate to the government if they want to employ counsellors; this is what you’re getting; this is what they can do. If you want to employ a psychologist, fine. They have their own standards. It’s up to whoever wants to use them.”

Armstrong further suggests that this could resolve the debate over the fact that most of the clinical work performed by psychologists is carried out by counsellors.

He goes on to explain that while both professions have overlapping responsibilities, there is a better understanding in the community about what counsellors can do and the services they provide at the local level.