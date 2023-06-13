Call for registration of albinism: Dr Fong

Dr James Fong while officiating at the International Albinism awareness day

Fiji does not have formal data on the prevalence of albinism.

This has been revealed by the permanent secretary for health Dr James Fong while officiating at the International Albinism awareness day.

Dr Fong says Fiji is estimated to have 700 cases of albinism based on regional prevalence, and there is a need to identify them in our society with the outreach program following the number of skin cancers and complicated eye issues that are received.

“All our effort to try to ensure that we can register all those with albinism, ensure that we can target them with good follow-up, ensure that we can target them with a good preventative program, and that they will be able to live their lives freely and completely Preventing them from getting skin cancer and all other mobility associated with albinism needs to be paramount.”

Dr Fong states that this is one of the main focus that needs to be considered as more targeted support is required than the common broad support that is usually addressed on Albinism Day but the first step required is the proper database. .

The theme for this year’s International Albinism Awareness Day is “Inclusion is Strength.