Call for nurse pay increase

[Source: File]

Fiji College of General Practitioners former president is supporting the call by the Fiji Nurses Association for a pay increase for the nurses.

Dr Ram Raju says nurses are the most sought-after professionals anywhere in the world and obviously in high demand.

He says nurses must be given the dues they justifiably deserve as they are trained at the highest standard and calibre.

According to Dr Raju, nurses are an extremely important arm of the medical profession and health care delivery who deserve special praise, recognition and parity.

He says while doctors in civil service enjoyed a hefty pay rise by the previous government in 2017, nurses were largely ignored.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong has earlier stated the Ministry is currently working on the submission made by the Fiji Nurses Association regarding salary packages for nurses.