Call for more policing awareness

Residents of Nanuku settlement in Vatuwaqa, Suva are calling for more training and awareness from the Police Force.

Nanuku Community Chairman Minati Bogi says this will help to tackle the growing number of social issues and illegal activities in informal settlements.

He says if there is more police community outreach or awareness, informal settlements such as Nanuku will be safe from being tagged as red zones.

“I believe one of the main reasons why most of this area is ignored is because it’s categorized as informal or not officially recognized as a residential area. So authorities will only be focused on areas that are registered, leaving those to squatters and places like Nanuku.”

Bogi says if the Force and community members in informal settlements work together, greater things will be achieved.

Currently, the Methodist Church of Fiji has implemented a prayer program to help address the growing issues in the community.