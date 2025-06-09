Call for eco-friendly Visarjan

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo [file photo]

As Hindus celebrate Krishna Janmashtami, the Pacific Recycling Foundation is urging the public to protect the environment during visarjan rituals.

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo says the practice of throwing plastics and other non-biodegradable items into the ocean after religious festivals remains a serious concern in Fiji.

He warns that such practices fuel ocean pollution, endanger marine life, disrupt ecosystems, and even pose risks to human health.

Deo is calling on religious groups to be mindful of what they immerse and to use proper disposal methods where available.

He states religious leaders should use their influence to promote eco-friendly practices, stressing that caring for the ocean should be seen as an important part of devotion.

