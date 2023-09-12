Cabinet authorizes fund relocation to tackle budget deficit

The Fiji Police Force has encountered a substantial over-expenditure of $1,849,488.20 within its 2022-2023 budget.

Cabinet has taken action to address this financial situation by reallocating funds from the Renovation and Maintenance of Government Quarters and Public Buildings, designated under Head 50, Standard Expenditure 8 of the 2022-2023 Budget.

Cabinet’s decision to approve this fund redeployment is significant, as it highlights a provision within the Financial Management Act 2004 (Act).

This provision empowers ministries to tap into available balances from other ministries when faced with unexpected or unbudgeted commitments during a fiscal year.