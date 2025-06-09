Cabinet approves first phase of town planning reforms

[File Photo]

The Cabinet has approved the first phase of amendments to the Town Planning Act 1946 and its supporting regulations. These amendments are intended to expedite, simplify, and increase transparency in the development process in Fiji.

The reforms address several key areas, such as restrictions on development following the establishment of town planning areas, the introduction of Certificates of Compliance and Occupancy for building applications, and the implementation of a transparent schedule of development application fees.

Manual development forms will be eliminated. Major projects will require approval from the Director of Town and Country Planning. Document security will be enhanced through the adoption of electronic signatures.

Consequential amendments to the Public Health Act 1935 will be introduced to maintain consistency across related legislation.

The changes are designed to streamline approvals, improve compliance, and make planning more efficient for developers and communities.

