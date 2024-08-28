Cabinet approves Fiji-US open skies air transport agreement

The Cabinet has approved the Air Transport Agreement between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of Fiji.

The agreement pertains to a bilateral open skies arrangement.

This is the first Air Transport Agreement on open skies negotiated by Fiji, in consultation with Fiji Airways.

The agreement follows the liberalization of Fiji’s aviation policy, allowing for the evaluation of potential bilateral and multilateral open skies arrangements on a case-by-case basis.

This approach ensures the viability of routes, maintains trade and investment, and supports the sustainability of Fiji’s tourism industry.