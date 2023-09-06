CAAF Board appoints CEO

[Source: Supplied]

The Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji Board of Directors has appointed Theresa Maria O’Boyle Levestam as its Chief Executive.

The appointment was made following an extensive selection process.

Levestam has over 30 years of professional experience in civil aviation, having held numerous leadership roles within the industry and in CAAF.

She has been CAAF’s Acting CEO for over three years and Executive Manager Ground Safety for over eight years.

She made history by becoming Fiji’s first licensed female air traffic controller, the inaugural female to hold a CAAF Executive position, and is now the pioneer female Chief Executive.

The Board is optimistic and confident that Levestam will continue to lead CAAF to greater heights.

Her appointment as Chief Executive is effective immediately.