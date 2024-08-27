Byrne expects similar backline against Tonga

Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne says fans and supporters can expect a similar backline combination to their opener against Samoa, as they prepare to face Tonga in their second Pacific Nations Cup next week Friday.

The side won their opening match against Manu Samoa 42-16, and will be looking to continue their winning run to defend their title as PNC champions.

He says since the side will be on BYE this week, they have time to work on their core tactics, which is a very important aspect of their game.

Byrne also says he will be trying out different combinations this week, especially in their backline, which was impressive against Samoa.

“But we will work on some of our basic skills of the games as well as it will give us a chance without having a game this week to get in and work as a team and get some combinations and work through some of our core skills. It’s good for our players, who’s only had three sessions together.”



Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne

The side faces Tonga in their next pool match on September 6.

In other PNC matches, Samoa will be playing Tonga on Friday at 4pm, USA plays Canada at 1pm on Sunday while Japan faces Canada next Saturday.