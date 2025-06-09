Bus stand delays frustrate Lautoka commuters

Delays in the completion of the Lautoka Bus Stand upgrade are causing growing frustration for commuters and bus operators, with congestion, long walking distances, and safety concerns now part of daily travel.

Bus operators say traffic congestion worsens during peak afternoon and lunchtime hours, as buses, taxis, and private vehicles are forced to share narrow streets around the temporary stop.

Paulini Waqabaca of Natokowaqa, Lautoka explained that with only one main access road, vehicles often struggle to move, making it difficult for drivers and stressful for passengers.

“One street that goes down here which all the taxis go around turn and come to the shop and save area, this is there area but the buses are all parked here”

Public inconvenience has increased, especially for shoppers and elderly commuters. Bus Operators say passengers must carry heavy shopping bags across long distances because buses are parked far from supermarkets and the market area.

“Passengers have to work all the way from that side to this side, so all we have to do is try to help customers walk with their shopping and stuff”

Bus operators and commuters are now urging the council to fast-track the reopening of the bus stand, saying completion of the upgrade would ease traffic congestion, improve safety, and restore convenience for the public.

Lautoka Special Administrator Manasa Draki says last year’s weather caused delays and ensures that completion is now a priority, marking a major improvement for the city.

