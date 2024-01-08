Bus fare assistance will continue says Tabuya

Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya [File Photo]

The Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Protection has clarified that no recipient will be removed from any of the bus fare assistance programs.

This includes the elderly bus fare assistance program and bus fare assistance for persons living with disabilities.

The clarification comes after comments by New Vision Fiji CEO Rajnel Prasad.

While correcting the misleading statement on the front page of the Fiji Times last week, Minister Lynda Tabuya says the comments by Prasad are unfounded as they are based on the incorrect front page headlines.

Tabuya reiterates that the welfare graduation program will only target able-bodied recipients assisted through the Family Assistance Scheme, previously known as the Poverty Benefit Scheme.

She adds that through the welfare graduation program, able-bodied men and women between the ages of 18 and 45 will be provided with appropriate skills training and education for placement in possible places of employment.