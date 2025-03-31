Burerua faces drug threat head-on

Burerua Village in Sawakasa, Tailevu is struggling with a growing drug trafficking issue, a problem that has become a major concern.

Village Headman Railumu Ratoto revealed that drug-related activities are regularly discussed during village meetings, as leaders work to find solutions to protect the village’s youth.

“We are also collaborating closely with the Police and other relevant authorities to address these issues more effectively. We have increased awareness campaigns, particularly in partnership with the Police, and plans are in place to educate youth about the dangers of drug use.”

Article continues after advertisement

The village committee, Ratoto, has put in place several measures to combat this issue, including organizing sports events and social gatherings aimed at offering young people positive alternatives to drugs.

These initiatives, he said are intended to keep youth occupied and prevent them from falling into destructive behaviors.

Burerua Village has taken a hardline approach when it comes to drug offenses.

Ratoto stressed that anyone found using drugs will be removed from the village.

He also stated that the village is committed to safeguarding its younger generation from the dangers of drugs and other social problems.

Situated just a few kilometers from Korovou Town, Burerua is intensifying its efforts to address the social issues that threaten the future of its youth.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.