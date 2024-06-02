Bulitavu pins blame on Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

FijiFirst MP Mosese Bulitavu

FijiFirst Member of Parliament, Mosese Bulitavu claims that their party leader, Voreqe Bainimarama was used by founding member, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

This follows the receipt of notice of termination for 17 FijiFirst MPs who voted in favour of the increase in allowances and salaries for parliamentarians.

Bulitavu claims that Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum influences Voreqe Bainimarama.

“The leader’s name was used, and that’s why we were not happy, given we all know in the last 16 years, it has been used. The fact that it has been used, has really been a liability. That’s what we were frustrated with, because his name was used again.”

Bulitavu says they have and will always support Bainimarama, but they do not like the way he is used by Sayed-Khaiyum.

He says they consider their termination invalid as they do not recognize two signatories of the letter, the former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and Acting General Secretary Faiyaz Koya.

He claims that Bainimarama signed as the party leader but his conviction does not allow him to participate in politics, and Koya co-signed as Acting General Secretary but his election to the position did not follow their constitution.

Bulitavu says the directive was unlawful, and they will continue to serve the people as members of parliament, until the issue is settled by the due process of law.

FBC News has not been able to obtain a response from Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, despite several attempts through telephone and email.