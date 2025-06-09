Bulitavu drops climate challenge at national dialogue

[Source: Ministry of Environment and Climate Change/ Facebook]

Fiji has urged the private sector to take a stronger role in the country’s climate response.

At the National Climate Action Dialogue held at USP, Minister for Environment and Climate Change Mosese Bulitavu states that climate action requires private capital, innovation, and technical skills.

He stated that businesses must view green investment as a responsibility, not just a benefit.

The Minister explained that public funds are essential to reduce risks linked to climate-related investments.

He said Fiji already has the right legal tools, including the Climate Change Act 2021, the National Adaptation Plan, the National Climate Change Policy, and the National Ocean Policy.

These frameworks, he said, would only have real impact if they lead to community projects, funding, and visible results. He reminded the audience of recent disasters.

He spoke of storms that destroyed homes, rising seas that displaced communities, and droughts that continue to affect rural livelihoods.

Despite these challenges, he said Fiji was committed. The event brought together government, businesses, and civil society.

It focused on practical solutions and reaching those most affected by climate change.

