Budget announcement to include seawall for Naimalavau village

The long-standing struggle against climate change and flooding in the village of Naimalavau, Nakelo Tailevu, is set to come to an end following a recent visit from the Prime Minister’s office.

Turaga ni Koro Seru Bakaniceva expressed immense relief and optimism after receiving confirmation that this year’s government budget will include funding for the construction of a seawall in Naimalavau.

Naimalavau village, home to over 400 residents across 114 houses, is located near a river and is frequently inundated during high tides.

Bakaniceva says the community has faced daily riverside erosion, putting homes and lives at constant risk.

“This is the budget we have been waiting for a very long time,” Bakaniceva said.

The confirmation from the PM’s office that the seawall project will be funded is a game changer for our village,”

The new infrastructure is expected to protect the village from flooding and coastal erosion, significantly improving the safety and quality of life for its residents.

This initiative marks a critical step in addressing the impacts of climate change on vulnerable communities in Fiji, ensuring a safer and more resilient future for Naimalavau.





