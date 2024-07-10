Budget allocation increased to help reinforce justice

The Ministry of Justice has received a significant budget increase, reflecting a transformative commitment to reinforcing justice.

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga announced that the ministry’s operational budget has risen from $4 million to $5 million, an increase of $1,043,000.

Turaga says this will help improve service delivery and ensure the prevalence of the rule of law across the nation.

“I fully support the 2024-2025 budget because of what it reflects. Stability for the security and sustainability of our economy. The Ministry of Justice is entrusted with the oversight of the Administration of Justice. The budget utilization for the Ministry for 2023-2024 is 85%.”



Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga

Recognizing the need for modernization, the ministry has also allocated $100,000 towards a digitalization project aimed at streamlining operations and improving service delivery through the adoption of digital technologies.

This project includes the groundwork for the digitalization of registrar titles, supported by technical assistance from the Asian Development Bank and guided by a scoping consultant.