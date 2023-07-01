Budget allocated for Lautoka Pool project

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad has clarified the current status of the much criticised Lautoka Swimming Pool Project.

Speaking during the post budget brunch organized by the Fiji Commerce and Employer Federation in Suva this morning, Professor Prasad says seven million dollars have already been spent on the project.

However, he says work on the pool is still not complete.

Professor Prasad says the infrastructure is 75 percent completed, therefore, the coalition government is spending another $4.5m to finish the work to ensure its up and running.

He adds another example is Govind Park in Ba.

Prasad says four million dollars have been spent by the contractor to build the stadium, however, the ground has not been fixed.

He adds this kind of policy making is not good and the Coalition Government is working on correcting some of the decisions of the past.