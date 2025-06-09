BSP surpasses $3B in loan portfolio

[Photo: NIKHIL KUMAR]

Bank of the South Pacific says it now holds the largest loan portfolio in Fiji’s banking sector, surpassing $3 billion, as it continues to expand lending to support key areas of the economy.

Speaking during the banks’ 150-year commemoration celebration last night in Suva, BSP Group Chief Executive Officer Mark T. Robinson said the milestone reflects the bank’s commitment to backing growth across households and businesses.

“Of course, we don’t lend for lending’s sake. We lend to support the real economy — homes being built, businesses expanding, farmers investing in the land, and key sectors such as tourism, manufacturing, trade and infrastructure.”

Robinson adds that BSP is currently the nation’s largest bank and largest life insurer, placing it among the most influential financial institutions in the country.

He states that the strength of the bank’s balance sheet allows it to play a leading role in economic development.

The BSP Group CEO says that the $3 billion lending milestone comes amid continued investment in modernising operations, including digital banking upgrades, new ATMs and improvements to payment systems aimed at making transactions faster and more convenient.

Robinson notes that strong lending growth reflects confidence in Fiji’s economic outlook, particularly in sectors such as tourism and infrastructure, which continue to expand.

He highlights the connection between BSP’s performance and national savings, revealing that the Fiji National Provident Fund is now the bank’s third-largest investor.

With over 700 employees in Fiji and the largest loan book among local banks, BSP says it remains focused on championing prosperity by financing projects and enterprises that drive long-term economic growth across the country.

