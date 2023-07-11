BSP Life pays out $44m

BSP Life has paid $44 million in Customer Benefits from January to June this year.

In a statement, it says that this equates to around $1.7 million a week, an increase of 13 percent from the average of $1.5 million a week in 2022.

BSP Life’s Managing Director Michael Nacola says most of the payments were for survival benefits and maturities from life insurance policies at $ 30 million.

Nacola says death and disability payments totalled $6 million while health insurance payments totalled $8 million.

He adds that of the total $44 million, 68% were for living benefits, meaning customers receive lump-sum cash to support their life goals ranging from children’s education, to starting a business, purchasing an asset, retirement, or taking a family holiday.