Broadcasting disrupted as Vanuatu faces earthquake fallout

[Source: 1News]

A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Vanuatu, leaving the capital city and surrounding areas reeling from significant damage, casualties, and disrupted services.

While speaking to FBC News, Vanuatu Broadcasting and Television Corporation Chief Executive Francis Herman says the authorities are on high alert as they are assessing the extent of the destruction and prioritizing rescue efforts.

Herman says multiple buildings, including a major double-story structure in the city center, have collapsed.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that some people were trapped inside.

Herman says in the outskirts, landslides triggered by the quake have caused further devastation.

He adds that the main road leading to the wharf has been severely affected, with a hillside collapsing and burying several vehicles under soapstone.

“We were told there were a few deaths with the collapse of a couple of buildings. We have the hospital really busy attending to lots of injured people, and I think everyone’s just shaken up by it. We are used to having earthquakes in Vanuatu, but this one was pretty, pretty strong. In terms of our broadcasting facilities, we are off air. There’s been a lot of damage to Broadcasting House and to our transmission, and our engineers are trying to get that back on, and we expect to get it back on this evening at the latest. So, right now, there’s intermittent supply or service in regards to mobile phones, with everyone trying to get mobile phones.”

Herman says the hospitals are overwhelmed, tending to a growing number of injured people.

He adds that government’s priority is to ensure people’s safety and provide shelter for those impacted.

As rescue and recovery operations continue, authorities are urging residents to remain calm and avoid high-risk areas, as with reports of ongoing aftershocks, safety remains a key concern.