Bridging generations in journalism

Attracting younger generations to journalism has become a challenge, particularly in Fiji and the wider Pacific region.

During a panel discussion at the Pacific Media Partnership Conference in Suva, ABC Radio Australia’s Content Director Inga Stunzner stated that the younger generation’s engagement with media is radically different from previous ones, shaped by the digital age.

She adds to address this evolving issue, exploring how younger audiences view media, technology, and diversity, and how media organizations are adjusting to these shifts is critical.

“For those of us who have been in the media for several decades is getting out there and showing that it is worth a career, you know, to get into and that it is a diverse career, like you don’t have to be a journalist, like there are so many different opportunities, there’s technology and whole digital landscape.”

Stunzner stresses that helping younger journalists develop their skills and understand the evolving landscape is also essential.

