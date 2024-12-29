Brawl aftermath sees two still unconscious

[Source: Screenshot from the video]

The Fiji Police have confirmed that two individuals involved in the brawl outside a popular Suva nightclub remain unconscious.

They are currently receiving treatment at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva, alongside another individual who is in stable condition.

Additionally, three others are admitted to Sigatoka Hospital, all reported to be in stable condition.

It is believed that some of those involved in the brawl were part of the Vusu Raiders Rugby League Team from Nadroga who had their awards night in Suva last night.

Police have already launched an investigation into the brawl.

The incident, captured on video, has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and concern.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu had confirmed that the Central Division police team is actively pursuing the case and rounding up those involved.

The Police is expected to question the staff who were on duty last night from the nightclubs along that road.