Bowen defends Australia’s investment on fossil fuel projects

[File Photo]

Australia’s Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, has defended Australia’s use of fossil fuels.

Bowen was in the country last week and had discussions with Climate Ministers on Australia’s bid to host the 31st Conference of Parties.

However, pressure is mounting on its use and funding of fossil fuel projects.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC News asked Bowen of reports claiming that in the last two years, Australia’s business banks have loaned over $13 billion for fossil fuel initiatives.

Bowen says he has talked about this with his Pacific counterparts.

“I had good discussions across the few days about the transition that’s occurring in Australia moving from renewable energy being 35 percent of our energy to 82 percent. That’s a big jump in seven years it takes a lot of management.”

Bowen admits that the transition to renewable energy is not something that can happen overnight.

“Yes, we are on a journey we are not going to remove coal and gas tomorrow, nobody really is expecting that. But, it’s been a good discussion with how fast the transition in Australia is going and it’s going really, really fast. You know you have the highest rooftop solar penetration in the world. We got a lot more to do.”

Meanwhile, Bowen says if Australia’s bid is successful, it will be a chance to elevate Pacific issues to the top of the international agenda in a way that is meaningful and lasting.

He also asserts that Australia will increasingly become a renewable energy superpower.