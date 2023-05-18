Border alert issued for Roko Ului

Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba Mara, commonly known as Roko Ului

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has recently issued a border alert for Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba Mara, commonly known as Roko Ului.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew confirms the authenticity of a police document that has been circulating online, further identifying Roko Ului as a person of interest.

The border alert, which was issued on March 15 of this year by Director CID Loraine Seru, highlights the potential exit of Roko Ului from Fiji.

In such a scenario, responsible officers are instructed to contact Deputy Director CID Rupeni Taoka.

It is worth noting that Roko Ului has been residing in Tonga since 2011 but returned to Fiji in March of this year.

Further details on this developing story will be provided as FBC News receives additional information from the police.