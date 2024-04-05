Body found in Taveuni

Police are currently investigating the discovery of a man’s body, believed to be in his 50s, at his home.

The tragic incident occurred in the village of Tavuki, Taveuni.

It is believed that the victim’s body was found by his daughter.

Allegedly, he was lying dead in a pool of blood with multiple cuts on his body.

Police crime investigators are currently at the scene.

Villagers are still in shock after the discovery.

The investigation is ongoing.